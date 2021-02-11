The city of Enid will take to the streets to deal with the anticipated heavy snow expected to hit the area Sunday night and Monday morning.
The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts 8-12 inches of snow in the Enid area, with the bulk of the snow falling Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The current NWS calls for snow flurries Saturday, then a 40% chance of snow Saturday night after 1 a.m.
There is a 90% chance of snow Sunday and Sunday night, with a 30% chance of snow Monday mainly before 7 a.m.
Much of Oklahoma is in a winter storm warning from midnight Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday, according to NWS.
"... heavy snow and dangerous wind chills are expected," the warning reads. "Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero are expected Monday and Tuesday mornings."
The warning also states that travel will be difficult or impossible at times.
"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," according to the warning. "The cold wind chills could case frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes."
An accompanying hazardous weather outlook states the heaviest snow likely will be Sunday night and early Monday.
"The heaviest snowfall will most likely occur late Sunday across the west and move eastward Sunday night into early Monday," the statement reads. "Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. A gusty northerly wind will result in blowing and drifting of snow as well as very poor visibility."
The city has designated a number of streets as snow routes, including the most-traveled streets that deal with the most vehicles on a daily basis.
Those streets are Oakwood, Purdue, Oxford, Willow, Cleveland, Chestnut, Randolph, Garland, the Van Buren access road, Rupe, Richland, Norman, Southgate, Gott, 4th, 10th, Rock Island, 30th, 26th, Broadway.
Also, Maine, Washington, Independence, Grand, 2nd, Maple, Cherokee, Oxford, Purdue, 16th, Breckenridge, 54th, 42nd, Market, 66th and Jerald Gentry, which leads from Market to Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Secondary snow routes include Eisenhower, Coolidge, Johnson, West Cherokee, West Oklahoma, Monroe and 20th.
The city has three trucks with plows and focuses on arterial streets first, said Ashley Humphrey, supervisor of the Street Department. The city does not plow residential streets.
The trucks also spread sand to help with traction, but only after the snow has stopped, she said, otherwise the snow would cover the sand as it continued to fall. She also urged drivers to stay 100 feet behind the sand trucks for safety reasons.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing Garriott, Van Buren, Willow from 4th to 30th, and 30th from U.S. 412 to Willow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.