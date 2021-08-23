Canva Waterline Installation Prompts Road Closures on Walnut Avenue and North Central
Photo proviced by city of Enid

ENID, Okla. — Residents in some parts of Enid will be without water service Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to allow city crews to tie-in a new waterline, according to the city of Enid Utility Maintenance department.

Those areas that might see disruptions in service are Walnut, from 13th to 16th, and Central, from Chestnut to Pine.

The outage is expected to last between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to city officials.

