ENID, Okla. — Residents in some parts of Enid will be without water service Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to allow city crews to tie-in a new waterline, according to the city of Enid Utility Maintenance department.
Those areas that might see disruptions in service are Walnut, from 13th to 16th, and Central, from Chestnut to Pine.
The outage is expected to last between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to city officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.