ENID, Okla. — Dozens of people donning blue clothes turned out to Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday evening to show their support of the local library board.
City commissioners, in executive session, discussed the charter implications concerning the recent policies adopted by the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors.
The motion to move into executive session was objected by an attendee, and public commenters prior asked city commissioners to “perform those actions in regards to the policy-making element that you enacted, to do so in the light of day so the citizens can respond.”
City commissioners reconvened at 10:24 p.m., approving to “keep the library board the way that it currently” is.
Several public commenters earlier in the meeting voiced support of the library board and policies members have implemented to “protect children.”
“I believe this is a simple issue, really, because I believe it is wrong to subject children to things that will harm them,” public commenter Derek Tinius said. “It is that simple. I support the efforts of the library board and their efforts to protect children.”
“The issues we are experiencing in our public library were not created by (library board members),” another public commenter, Tammy Long, said. “They were initiated by those who operate and have oversight of the Enid Public Library. A red line was crossed. Families were betrayed. Trust was broken. Broken trust takes a long time to be restored. Accountability has now been put in place. The library board has been unfaltering in their efforts to bridge that chasm and restore trust by implementing policies that will protect our children now and in the future.”
Controversy began surrounding the library in mid-2021 when a Pride Month display inside the library was objected to. Since then, the library board has undergone various changes — including new members being appointed — and has implemented new or changed policies.
Currently, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date, and all exhibits must be appropriate for a general audience including children.
At the library board’s Jan. 11, 2023, meeting, members denied two exhibit requests, “Pride Month” and “Heterosexual Awareness Month,” due to “sexualized content in a small, public space.”
One public commenter Tuesday expressed discontent over the denial of the Pride Month exhibit, saying it was denying the group who made the request, which was the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition.
“At the time of the meeting, the actual display contents were unknown to all,” said Kristi Balden. “I asked two of these library board members how they can determine if the content of the display was sexualized when the content did not yet even exist. Their answer was simply that it was their opinion. How could they even have an opinion on something that did not exist? How can a display be sexualized when, as of yet, it is nothing?”
The library board’s president, Joseph Fletcher, asked, in his public comment Tuesday, if it’s “really helping children to promote sexualized content.”
“If parents want to have these discussions with their children, then they can choose the time and place to do so,” Fletcher said. “The First Amendment doesn’t mean that every type of content can be shoved in people’s faces whether they want it or not. A public institution like the library has the right to pick what types of things it wishes to promote to the public.”
At the library board’s Nov. 16, 2022, meeting, allegations of “inappropriate social media use” made against the library’s Director Theri Ray spurred board members back then to temporarily suspend the library’s social media sites.
An investigation was conducted by Enid Police Department, and no evidence of criminal conduct was found, thought the city of Enid, in a Dec. 5, 2022, press release, acknowledged “certain actions were taken” that do not fit the library’s mission, including “online discussions with minors without parental consent on matters outside the core mission of the library,” causing the permanent cessation of Discord.
“Our children deserve to have safe policies and safe people overseeing our library,” public commenter Kayla Nichols said at Tuesday’s meeting. “There is no excuse for continuing to use tax dollars to pay those employees who are responsible for the distribution of obscene content to children and the establishment of private, online chatrooms where adult librarians discuss sexual concepts with minors without first obtaining parental consent.”
Several community members have, at previous Enid City Commission and library board meetings, voiced their support for Ray and other staff members.
Tuesday’s meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
