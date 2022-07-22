School zone
ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s Technical Services Department will begin testing and programing school zone lights on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

That will include school zones for Enid Public Schools, Chisholm Public Schools, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools and any other districts within Enid city limits, according to the city. Testing will continue Wednesday.

City officials urge motorists to follow the posted speed limit while the lights are intermittently in flashing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

