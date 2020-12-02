The city of Enid will resume in-person court appearances starting Monday. However, the municipal clerk windows now are open again to the public.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding their court appearance or fine payments can visit the clerk windows 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or calling (580) 616-7265.
Those who need to pay fines can do so at the municipal clerk windows in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott; by mail to City of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 7370; by drop box in front of the city administration building; or online at www.Enid.org/fines.
Court dates already set for this week will be extended and new dates will be communicated to people with court cases.
