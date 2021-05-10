ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners will vote Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on a proposed agreement with the Osage Nation and whether to authorize a one-time $1 million payment that would allow the city’s Kaw Lake water pipeline project construction to begin.
A certain amount of water capacity in the pipeline also would be reserved for the Nation, but city leaders say this would not impact the estimated full water supply to the city of Enid, as permitted by the state.
Commissioners will vote as Enid Municipal Authority during a 5 p.m. special meeting at Stride Bank Center to pay the Nation within 30 days and authorize the forbearance.
The city of Enid’s agreement with the Nation is necessary for the city to begin construction on the 70-mile pipeline and intake plant on the lake in Osage County, according to the city.
Construction on the Kaw Lake project is expected to begin sometime later this year, according to the city, and be completed and in service by 2023. It would provide around 10.5 million gallons of quality water a day to the city.
The forbearance would avoid a “lengthy and expensive” litigation that would delay the start of the construction.
It comes after four years of negotiation between the city of Enid and the Osage Nation, which currently objects to the project because it claims ownership of the water and bed and banks of the Arkansas River that feeds into the Kaw Lake reservoir, according to the city of Enid.
However, the city disagrees the Osage Nation is the beneficial owner of the Arkansas riverbed and banks that form the western and southern boundaries of the Nation’s territory, as well as the water in Osage County.
The agreement provides that if the Nation decides to make use of the water capacity, that the Nation will construct and pay for the improvements necessary and pay for the cost of maintenance and operation. Two service access points for the Nation would be installed on the pipeline in Osage County.
Commissioners on Tuesday also will hear and take possible action on the city of Enid’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 financial plans for the airport fund, Enid’s police and fire departments, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transit Authority and Enid Event Center and Convention Hall.
Commissioners then on Thursday will hear presentations and take possible action on the city’s infrastructure programs, then vote to approve the city’s budget next week, either May 18 or May 20.
The city has budgeted $9.1 million total in three different budgets for street repair, which City Manager Jerald Gilbert said is “to the tune of several million more” than in the past.
