City of Enid Solid Waste Services will transition to its fall and winter schedule for green yard waste polycarts.
Beginning Monday, yard waste will be picked up on the same day as household trash. In a news release, city officials said green polycarts should be placed at least 10 feet from other containers, parked vehicles, street lampposts, trees, mailboxes and other obstructions at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. with a person's household trash.
The city-issued green polycarts are used for yard waste,such as leaves, twigs and grass. The green containers will not be emptied if they contain household trash, due to yard waste being placed in a different field for composting. The green polycarts may be purchased for a one-time fee of $60, and the fee will be charged to a resident’s water bill after they receive the container.
Anyone who wants a polycart or an additional polycart, can contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300. For information on the green yard waste polycart guidelines, go to Enid.org/yardwaste.
