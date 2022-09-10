ENID, Okla. — A public meeting to discuss proposed and potential changes to Enid’s green polycart system will be held Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from the city of Enid, the meeting, which is free to attend and open to all interested residents, will be held at 6 p.m. at city hall in commission chambers on Sept. 14.
David Hunter, public utilities director, said in the release that at the meeting, the community will get to hear about the history of the green polycart program and its current status.
“City staff will discuss challenges and future possible changes in the program and look for input from the public on the best way to move forward in a sustainable and equitable manner,” Hunter said in the release.
Green polycarts are used for unbagged yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass and currently can be purchased for a one-time fee of $60. Enid City Commission discussed the green polycart program during a study session on Aug. 2.
Unbagged yard waste is no longer composted as it had been previously due to issues with equipment and the significant costs to reinvest in the composting program.
Blue polycarts are provided to residences and used for the collection of bagged residential trash, and additional blue polycarts cost an extra $5.50 per month, automatically charged to residents’ water bills.
Some of the challenges the city faces with the current system is that residents might want to use their green polycarts for things other than yard waste, which then may not be picked up by drivers, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Friday.
“That has, over the years, created some issues,” he said, “so we think with the potential changes we make, those issues might go away, because in the end, it really doesn’t matter what you put in that cart or what color your cart is — it’s all going in the same trash truck, and it’s all going to the same landfill. ...
“There may be some folks that have green polycarts who don’t think they should pay for a monthly service, or may not be interested in getting a second blue polycart, which is why we’re having the public meeting to receive their input to help figure out the best way ahead,” Gilbert said.
The main purpose of the meeting, Gilbert said, is to get input from the community about the green polycart system.
“The primary thing ... is to get people’s thoughts on how do we transition from selling green polycarts that people use for yard waste only, to just putting yard waste in the polycart, whether it’s green, blue or whatever color it is,” he said.
Information from Wednesday’s meeting will be brought before commissioners again in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.