The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2020 Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race on June 27 at Champlin Pool.
The event will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per team and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink for each team member.
Boats must be made before the race and must be built from cardboard and duct tape. No additional building materials are allowed. Paddles also must be made from cardboard and duct tape. Boats may be a maximum width of 60 inches) and a maximum length of 84 inches.
Teams must consist of four people, however, there can only be two people in the boat. All ages are welcome, but team members 9 and younger must have an adult in the boat with them. Participants 12 and younger must have adult supervision with them.
There will be six awards given:
• Titanic Award to the boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion.
• Spirit Award to the team who had the most fun.
• Best Design Award to the team with the most creative boat.
• Champion Award to the team that completes the race the fastest.
• Grand Champion Award to the team that completes the most laps before sinking.
• Team Awesome Award to the team that has the most unique team name.
To find a full list of boat requirements and team racing rules, to register and to pay entry fees go to Enid.org/BoatRace and select “Special Events/Classes” under the top-right of the page.
For more information, call event and asset coordinator Kasey Lowrie at (580) 616-7210.
