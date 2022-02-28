After almost four months of deliberations, city commissioners are set to renew Enid’s near-century-old franchise agreement with OG&E, which Enid voters would consider in an election at the end of June.
Enid City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a new ordinance granting OG&E the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within city limits.
In exchange, the Oklahoma utilities company would provide the city of Enid revenue from a 3% franchise fee on all electricity sold and a half-percent credit on kilowatt hours sold in Enid.
Commissioners also will consider calling a citywide election for voters to approve the non-exclusive franchise agreement on June 28 for a period of 25 years.
If voters approve renewing the franchise, then OG&E, which has provided electrical service to the city of Enid for 95 years, also would continue to provide the city with annual $100,000 grants for economic development purposes for five years.
OG&E previously had provided annual payments for 15 years, along with myriad other economic development incentives, when the current agreement was passed in 1997.
The company also would upgrade street lights along the Van Buren overpass, along North Cleveland north and south of Chestnut, and in downtown Enid.
The city’s current, 25-year-long franchise agreement is set to expire in November.
Enid city commissioners approved the current agreement on Aug. 22, 1997, following over a dozen votes all at 4-2, with one commissioner absent, according to meeting minutes provided from the city clerk’s office after an open records request.
Current Ward 1 City Commissioner Jerry Allen, who also was on the commission from 1994 to 1999, was one of the two nay votes in 1997.
Votes were called first for the ordinance three times, then by separate motions for each of the 12 sections of the ordinance, then for a final adoption of all sections together, according to minutes.
A November 1997 special election saw 9,557 Enid residents vote on the proposition, which passed with 72.7% majority, according to Garfield County Election Board results.
Included in the agreement was an option for the city to purchase OG&E’s electrical infrastructure within 15 years, which had been part of agreements since 1948.
City officials had considered doing this earlier in 1997 before shifting course by August’s approval, according to meeting minutes from spring 1997.
That option is not part of the proposed franchise agreement this time, according to the city, because officials did not exercise this option prior to the last negotiations when economic conditions and the electricity market were “more favorable.”
