The city of Enid will hold a household hazardous waste collection day May 1.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Service Center, 1500 W. Poplar.
Materials that will be accepted are pharmaceuticals, pesticides and herbicides, oil-based paints and stains, lawn care products, pool chemicals, old fuels and craft and hobby supplies.
Materials that will not be accepted are commercial waste, ammunition and explosives, medical and infectious waste, radioactive waste and mixed chemicals.
After drivers enter the event site from Poplar, they will see three collection lanes and an exit. For information, contact the city of Enid’s environmental specialist at (580) 616-7302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.