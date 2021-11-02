The city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation Department is beginning its annual process of winterizing park facilities and features.
Each year, the facilities are winterized to prevent damage to the plumbing within the amenities such as irrigation, drinking fountains, spray parks and restrooms.
Crews will close and winterize the facilities Nov. 15, and these amenities will remain closed until spring 2022. Because the Cleveland Trailhead restrooms are heated, they will remain open during the winter.
Portable toilets will be provided at Champlin Park, Crosslin Park, Government Springs Park North and on the north and south sides of Meadowlake Park.
