ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission is set to approve the purchase of 12 new vehicles for Enid Police Department during its meeting Tuesday.
Each 2021 Ford Explorer will cost $43,565.84, coming to an overall $522,790.08, and will replace vehicles taken out of service due to high mileage or unit failure. The purchase is set to be awarded to Stevens Ford, the only competitive bidder.
Set for 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center, the meeting also will see commissioners considering approval of its annual jail services agreement payment to Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, for a cost of $110,000.
This amount is the city of Enid's portion of jail expenses attributable to the holding of people arrested by Enid Police Department on municipal charges, and is the same from the previous fiscal year, according to the meeting agenda.
Commissioners also will discuss and vote on a one-year renewal of the city of Enid’s employee benefits program with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Oklahoma. The city’s self-funded insurance plan to be approved includes health dental insurance, COBRA and stop-loss coverage to protect claim excesses.
Commissioners also are set to rescind a $2,300 public art grant for a mural awarded last month to Mark and Alyson Burrow after it was discovered the latter is a city employee, who are prohibited from contracting with municipalities under state law. Alternatives are being considered.
After convening as Enid Public Transportation Authority, the city commission will vote to approve a funding agreement between EPTA and Oklahoma Department of Transportation, for funds no greater than $45,513. The agreement will extend through Sept. 30, 2022.
At least 50% of the funding must be spent on services for the elderly and disabled, according to the ODOT agreement.
During a prior study session at 5 p.m., commissioners will discuss the recent Ames waterline break and hear updates on the new skate park and streets program.
