City to approve homelessness aid funding, ward election dates

City commissioners will vote to award $80,000 in regular grant funding for homelessness prevention during its rescheduled meeting Tuesday.
The funding will go to Community Development Support Association (CDSA) to provide emergency home repairs, barrier removal assistance and affordable housing activities.
As an entitlement community for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, the city of Enid was allocated a total $454,056 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The commission also will vote to set Feb. 9, 2021, as the election date for commissioners of Wards 3, 4 and 6, with run-off voting on April 6.
Ward 3's Ben Ezzell is up for recall, set for the same day, and he will run in the election to fill the remainder of his current term. His term expires in May, while Ward 4's Jonathan Waddell and Ward 6's David Mason are eligible to run for re-election.
The filing period for all four races — including the recall — begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 and concludes at 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Candidates must be a registered voter, at least 25 years of age, a bona fide resident of the ward at the time of filing for office and have been a resident of the city of Enid for the two years preceding the election.
Commissioners also will consider emergency purchases and repairs for a 30-inch water line. A contractor had on Oct. 5 damaged a PCCP (prestressed concrete cylinder pipe) raw water transmission main, which carries water from the Ames and Drummond well fields to Enid. The break occurred on Garland near Rupe.
The commission will first vote to declare an emergency, with a required five votes, and then approve the purchases.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building, after months of meetings taking place in Stride Bank Center. A study session will be held prior at 5 p.m.
During the study session, commissioners will discuss the city's ice storm cleanup, set to begin Tuesday, as well as a proposed ordinance revision on a planned unit development. That revision will be voted on during the regular meeting. They will also hear updates on city finances and CARES funding.
