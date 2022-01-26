The traffic control at the intersection of Willow and Cleveland will be adjusted Thursday, Jan. 27, to facilitate water main construction.
According to the city of Enid, the work will require the intersection to remain a four-way stop until construction is completed in about three weeks.
Through traffic on Willow and Cleveland will remain open but will be narrowed to a single lane in each direction.
City officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.