The city of Enid’s utility billing system will be temporarily unavailable during conversion to a new customer portal.
The current system, Xpress Bill Pay, will go offline at 5 p.m. Thursday,. and the new system, Invoice Cloud, will go live on Monday.
The city will continue to take and process utility bill payments received by mail or dropbox during the transition period; however, in-person payments will be available only 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. No in-person payments will be available on Monday. No payments over the phone or online will be available during the conversion period.
Customers will be able to go online Dec. 8 to register online for a new account with Invoice Cloud to make online payments.
The utility services and city clerk’s offices will have limited functions on Monday. Customers are asked to utilize their services or make any necessary arrangements this week.
