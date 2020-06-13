City shelter rebranded Enid Animal Welfare

This week, Enid Animal Control has been rebranded as Enid Animal Welfare to better reflect the shelter's mission and role in the community, officials said.
"We think this is a great idea because it much more closely matches our mission," Lt. Warren Wilson said. "We still have people that don’t understand we adopt animals out. We like the idea and that’s a good way to put our mission out there."
Wilson said the shelter works with many rescue groups and nonprofits and has employed a full-time adoption and volunteer coordinator for the past five years.
In addition to the new moniker on the building, Wilson said new patches reading Enid Animal Welfare have been designed and will be phased in as uniforms are replaced due to use.
In 2018, the shelter worked with Kirkpatrick Foundation to move toward becoming a 90% save rate by 2025. In the summer of 2018, the shelter had an 87% success rate for dogs and a 64% live release rate for cats
Enid Animal Welfare, 1200 S. 10th, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on holidays. The phone number is (580) 249-4910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.