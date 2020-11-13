The city of Enid has set special hours at the landfill for people wanting to disposing of debris and tree limbs.
The landfill, located at 1313 E. Southgate, is open regular hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Special hours dedicated only to the disposal of trees, debris and brush only will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 22.
Other locations for disposal of debris and tree limbs are:
• South Government Springs Park. Residents will enter at 1202 S. 10th. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Service Center. Residents will enter at the 1500 block of West Chestnut, just east of the railroad tracks. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
