The city of Enid is taking applications to fill a vacancy on the Police Civil Service Commission.
The seat may be filled by any interested Enid resident. The successful applicant will serve the remainder of an unexpired term through April 19, 2025.
Applications can be completed electronically by selecting the “Create” link provided under the Board/Commission Application tab on the City’s website: Enid.org/BoardApplication.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Information is available at the city clerk's office in the administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.