ENID, Okla. — Residents on Hemlock from Grand to Kennedy may be without water, as city crews work to repair a broken water main Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

The water outage is expected to last till 4 p.m., according to a city press release.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you