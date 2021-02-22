ENID, Okla. — Residents on Hemlock from Grand to Kennedy may be without water, as city crews work to repair a broken water main Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
The water outage is expected to last till 4 p.m., according to a city press release.
ENID - Private graveside service for Jim Henderson, 78, will be Thursday, February 25, 2021, in DeBolt Cemetery, Arnett, Oklahoma. Visitation for the family and friends is 5:00-7:00 Wednesday evening at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
ENID - Funeral services for Rosa Glaser will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Oakwood Christian Church. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
MEDFORD - Service for Deborah will be Tuesday, February 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Prairie View Assembly of God in Lamont. Viewing will be Monday, February 22nd, 9:00-3:00 at Lanman Funeral Home Inc. Medford. www.lanmanmemorials.com
ENID - The graveside service for Frank H. Bunch, 90-year-old Enid resident, will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
