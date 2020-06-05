The city of Enid has released more information about the opening of the two splash pads and Champlin Pool.
Opening of the facilities has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free splash pads, located at Hoover Park, 3000 W. Oklahoma, and Champion Park, 725 N. 9th, will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, starting Monday.
Those attending the splash pads are asked by the city to maintain social distancing, according to a city news release.
Champlin Pool will open June 16 with limited hours, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.
The first hour, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, will be for lap swim and water walkers.
Open swim will be held in three stages each day Tuesday through Saturday. Times will be noon to 1:45 p.m.; 2-3:45 p.m.; and 4-5:45 p.m. Everyone will be required to leave the pool at the end of each stage. The children’s area of the pool also will be open, Gilbert said.
"To adhere to COVID-19 precautions and due to the number of lifeguards available during the season, slides will not be available for use and no deep swimming will be allowed," according to the city. "The pool will be limited to 100 patrons at a time."
Eleven lifeguards have been hired so far and will be responsible for cleaning the pool area, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said previously.
Those coming to the pool will be required to show up in swim attire. Restrooms will be open, but will be limited to one person at a time.
In addition, deck chairs around the pool will be removed and the concession stand will be closed, he said. People may bring their own lawn or beach chairs.
Cost to enter the pool is $3 per person per day.
