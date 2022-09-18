ENID, Okla. — Patricia Monsees wanted to do something to help the Enid community.
So, several months ago, Monsees reached out to Cory Buller, supervisor of the city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation, to talk about donating money to upgrade Monsees Park, which was named after her late husband Charles 18 years ago.
On Sept. 8, Enid City Commission approved allocating that $80,000 donation to go toward brand new playground equipment at the park, 1700 W. James, and Monsees couldn’t be more thrilled for what’s to come.
“Hopefully, it’ll attract kids and their parents in the area, and they can go over there, have a picnic or something and enjoy the new park,” Monsees said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing some children out there playing and having fun.”
The new equipment will take between six to eight weeks from last week’s purchase order approval to install and includes swing sets, climbing and spinning toys, slides and a canopy above the playground.
Buller said aside from the new equipment, the city of Enid will also widen the parking lot, add ADA-accessible parking and sidewalks, remodel the current pavilion, put in a wood chip surface and put up new signage.
All of the upgrades should be completed by spring of next year, Buller said, though the new playground equipment will be ready by the end of next month.
Monsees Park was dedicated to Charles on April 13, 2004, who had donated the plot of land to the city of Enid years prior to be used for whatever officials deemed fit.
Charles died in 2005, but Monsees said she thinks of him every time she drives past the park.
That’s the reason she decided to donate the funds to the city of Enid for the new playground equipment — to better honor Charles and the Monsees name.
“If it was going to have our name on it, I wanted it to be something that we can be proud of, and that the city of Enid can be proud of,” Monsees said.
Buller said right from the start, Monsees was “all-in” and wanted to do whatever was needed to make the park a better place for the community.
And local parks, Buller said, help increase the quality of life in communities.
“We want to get kids away from the electronics and the games and get them outside — playing and exercising,” he said. “I think (the upgraded park) will help with that a lot.”
