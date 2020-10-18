The city of Enid has issued some guidelines for residents to celebrate Halloween safely this year.
The city urges residents to:
• Trick-or-treat only with family members.
• Wear cloth face masks that do not obstruct eye vision.
• Carry hand sanitizer.
• Follow social distancing in neighborhoods.
• Carve pumpkins or decorate outside with household members.
• Host a virtual costume, sing-along or dance contest.
• Movie night with family members.
• Avoid confined spaces with others that are not part of your household.
“As always, if you are sick, or if you have been in contact with someone sick or with symptoms, stay home and away from others,” the city said in a press release.
