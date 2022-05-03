ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners on Tuesday night quickly approved selling a downtown bank building, ending the so-called “odyssey” of the city’s recent real estate purchase and now-abandoned plans for the property.
The Great Plains Bank building, located at 402 W. Broadway, was sold for $275,000 to Enid resident James Bryant during Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen motioned to accept the sale, which commissioners approved unanimously, 7-0.
Commissioners also then unanimously voted to reject all bids to repair the roof, which would’ve been the first major renovation to the building after the city had purchased it a year and a half ago at a discounted rate from Great Plains Bank.
Including the $250,000 purchase, the city has since spent $384,359.39 on the property while receiving lease payments for total $142,666.05.
Tuesday’s sale, brokered by Nicholas Commercial, will net the city about $17,000.
“So that brings an end to an odyssey,” Allen said, before telling Bryant, who was sitting in the audience, “Beautiful building that you have.”
Bryant, an Enid attorney who also owns the historic Champlin Mansion, told the News & Eagle afterward that he had no immediate plans for the building other than honoring the current leases.
Great Plains Bank continues to occupy the first floor, ahead of construction finishing on its new building in The District at Cleveland and Garriott. United Way of Northwest Oklahoma has offices on the southwest corner of the second floor, with a lease up at the end of the fiscal year in June.
Bryant said the building, with its drive-through window feature, would be a good location for a future bank branch.
He also said he was aware that the 47-year-old building was being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s a beautiful piece of modern architecture,” Bryant said.
Later Tuesday, city commissioners did not take any action after conferring in executive session for an hour and a half about unacquired Kaw Lake properties and a potential lawsuit about the Enid library’s recent policy change.
