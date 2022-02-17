U.S. Sen. James Inhofe will join Enid leaders Friday, Feb. 18, for a Kaw Lake water storage contract signing ceremony in Tulsa.
The event will be at 11 a.m. at the Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Office.
Inhofe will speak at the ceremony, which also will include Corps commander Col. Scott Preston, Enid Mayor George Pankonin and other Enid community leaders.
Inhofe, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, included a provision in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 that made Enid’s water storage at Kaw Lake possible.
In May 2020, Inhofe said the bill would make it affordable for municipalities to contract with the Corps for water, providing “certainty in water storage prices for Enid — saving taxpayers almost $10 million.”
Enid is constructing a 74-mile pipeline to bring drinking water from Kaw Lake.
In March 2021, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city had expected to pay the Corps $13 million to access water, but the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 cut that charge to about $5 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.