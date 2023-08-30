ENID, Okla. — City of Enid Administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the recycling center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, for the Labor Day holiday.

Enid Public Transportation Authority also will not be operating on Monday.

The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Meadowlake Golf Course will have its first tee time at 7:30 a.m. The course will close at 8 p.m.

All trash routes will remain for the week.

