City of Enid offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.
Enid Animal Welfare, Enid Public Transportation Authority and the recycling center also will be closed those day. Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be closed Thursday and Friday and Jan. 1-2.
Meadowlake Gold Course will be closed Friday.
The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 31, but will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.
Friday trash pickup will be changed. Trash routes will not be picked up Friday or Jan. 1.
Trash was picked up Monday, and will be picked up on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Normal Friday trash service will return Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.