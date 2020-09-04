City of Enid will close its administrative offices and recycling center Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Also to be closed will be Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and End Public Transportation Authority.
Trash routes will remain the same, and people should put their yard waste containers out with their normal trash.
The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meadowlake Golf Course will be open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.