The city of Enid will reopen the recycling center beginning Monday.
Hours for the recycling center will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The center is closed Sunday.
In addition, the Solid Waste Services Department has new guidelines to protect the safety of customers and staff:
• People should remain in their vehicles. Staff will work with each customer in order of arrival.
• People are asked to not drop materials outside the fence.
• Recyclables are to be pre-sorted. Cardboard should be flattened; plastic and Styrofoam packaging should be removed from all materials, including paper; tin cans, aluminum cans, electronics and passenger tires should be separated; and lids on No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles should be removed.
The recycling center does not accept thin plastic containers, such as those used for butter or yogurt; No. 3-7 plastics or molded plastic containers; and antifreeze, televisions, latex paint, oil and light bulbs.
Yard waste will be picked up on Mondays. Residents are asked to place all green polycarts at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The landfill will transition to summer hours beginning Monday. Those hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The landfill is closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.