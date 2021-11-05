In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the city of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, public library and the Recycle Center will be closed next Thursday.
In addition, Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not be operating on Thursday.
Meadowlake Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the landfill will be open with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The regular trash schedule will remain the same for next week.
