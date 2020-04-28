The city of Enid is making changes to landfill hours and when yard waste will be picked up.
According to Scott Morris, assistant city manager, the landfill will be closed Saturday, but will start summer hours on Monday. Those hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In addition, as the city moves back to working regular shifts on Monday, the green polycarts for yard waste will be picked up on Mondays, beginning this Monday, Morris said.
