In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the city of Enid will close the recycling center and will not run Enid Public Transportation on Monday.
City offices already are closed until phase 2 of the city’s three-phased reopening plan.
The landfill will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, and Meadowlake Golf Course will be open with tee times starting at 7 a.m.
There will be no yard waste pickup Monday. Residents instead will need to place their green yard waste polycarts out with the blue trash polycarts to be picked up on their regular trash collection day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.