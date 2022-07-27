ENID, Okla. — The northbound, outside lane of South Van Buren, between Broadway and Maine, will close Thursday, July 28, 2022, to allow crews to make repairs to a sanitary sewer line located along the alley, according to city of Enid officials.
This closure is in addition to an alley already closed for the project between Broadway and Maine and Van Buren to Jackson. Both closures are expected to last approximately one week, according to a city-issued press release.
