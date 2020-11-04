The city of Enid has set up three locations where people can take debris from last week's ice storm if they do not want to wait for pickup by the city.
Residents can the debris to:
• The city landfill, 1313 E.t Southgate. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and special times for trees, debris and brush only, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22.
• South Government Springs Park. Residents will enter at 1202 S. 10th. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Service Center. Residents will enter at 1500 block of W. Chestnut, just east of the railroad tracks. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Residents who want to request pickup of tree limbs and debris from their residence are asked to use one of these options:
• Online. Submit a request at www.SeeClickFix.com. Choose “Tree Debris Pickup.”
• SeeClickFix Smartphone App. Choose “Tree Debris Pickup.”
• Call (580) 616-7300 or (580) 616-7301
To prepare for removal of debris and tree limbs, residents are asked to Stack tree limbs near the curb away from obstructions; do not place piles below electric power lines or low hanging branches; cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter; and set debris in a separate pile from trash waste pickup.
Contractors have estimated 50,000 tons of tree limbs and debris that will need to be removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.