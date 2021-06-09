ENID, Okla. — City of Enid municipal court and the court clerk’s office will be closed for annual employee training from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 10-11, 2021.
The public is encouraged to make payments over the phone or at the municipal court windows during the hours of 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. those days. Fines also can be paid at any time online at www.Enid.org/fines.
Municipal court will be in session at 1:30 p.m. Friday and individuals should still plan to appear in-person for court.
Those needing more information can contact the municipal court office at (580) 616-7265.
