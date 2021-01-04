Enid city commissioners will choose from eight applicants who applied to serve the remaining five months as Ward 6 commissioner, including the three candidates running for the seat in February.
Applicants include Tammy Berry, Jeff Funk, William Grohler, Brian Hacker, Scott Orr, Ryan Redd, Michael Shuck and Taylor Venus.
This appointment would last until the next elected commissioner is sworn into office in May.
Orr, Redd and Shuck are currently running in the election, set for Feb. 9. Funk is the former publisher of the News & Eagle, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
Commissioners will read through each application, and each applicant likely will have a chance to speak before the commission and answer possible questions, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Mason resigned in December because he was moving out of Ward 6.
Commissioners also will approve the $243 million contract with construction manager at-risk Garney Construction to begin the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project. Construction is set to begin in March.
This precise amount of $243,358,908.18 is the guaranteed maximum price that the contract sum shall not exceed, consisting of the CMAR fee and work costs.
Under the contract, Garney shall achieve substantial completion of the work by Sept. 15, 2023.
According to the contract, the highest amounts of cashflow during construction are expected between September 2021 and May 2022.
Along with providing regulatory-compliant, reliable and consumer-acceptable water, the pipeline is projected to provide 10.5 million gallons a day from Kaw Lake to the city of Enid's treatment facility 70 miles away.
The program will include 11 projects of eight pipeline segments, an intake pump station at Kaw Lake, a water treatment plant and booster pump station in Enid, and a water-main on Chestnut.
Commissioners also will consider allocating $200,000 to ERDA for its COVID-19 business relief program, since the city of Enid expects to receive additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Enid businesses, in operation by January 2019, can request funds equal to three months' of mortgage or rent payments, utility payments, food/perishables costs and maintenance costs, totaling more than $15,000.
Other qualifications are available online, while applications are not yet available on the ERDA website.
Application period for the emergency program begins Tuesday until Jan. 22. Awards will be announced Jan. 29.
No study session will be held prior to the regular meeting because there are no topics to discuss, Gilbert said.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center's Grand Ballroom.
