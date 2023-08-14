ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will discuss a breach of contract claim against the Criminal Justice Authority of Garfield County during its closed, executive session Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, and potentially designatie city representatives for upcoming mediation Aug. 22, 2023.
Until recently, a jail services agreement between the city of Enid and Garfield County had been in place since 2005, allowing up to 15 people arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Per the agreement, the city of Enid would pay $108,000 — increased to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of a per-inmate, per-day cost.
The commission voted April 4 to not seek another contract with GCCJA, effective July 1. The agreement was terminated by both parties, with issues over inmates’ personal property at the detention facility and the space to store those items as well as related costs.
As of May 1, the city began billing Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority for the costs of housing municipal inmates at the facility, when the city had previously covered those costs.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the mediation on Aug. 22 is over payment of the annual costs from last fiscal year.
“I believe this is related to the payment for the last fiscal year that they think they’re entitled to,” Gilbert said. “So they requested mediation some time ago and we agreed to that. So next week on Aug. 22, my understanding is we’ll have that mediation.”
Also during Tuesday's regular commission meeting, a public hearing will be held regarding the city being approached by Cebridge Acquisitions, formerly Suddenlink, seeking a permit from the city to continue to provide cable service to Enid residents. The hearing will be an opportunity for the public to speak about the cable provider.
Following public comment, an ordinance will be considered to grant Cebridge Acquisitions a non-exclusive permit to construct and operate a cable system providing cable services within the city of Enid.
Beautification of Enid’s city entryways also will be discussed, including major corridors and arterial streets. A fund will be discussed that would be used to make improvements, hire contractors and focus on upgrading the scenery of major roadways of Enid, with the fund also including trimming/removing trees, mowing, removing trash and other improvements meant to elevate the appearance of Enid’s roadways.
An appropriation of $100,000 from the city’s general fund will be considered to pay for the beautification efforts meant to elevate the appearance of the U.S. 81 and U.S. 412 corridors, from Randolph to Chestnut, and Cleveland to Garland, respectively.
The regular meeting will be 6:30 p.m. in commission chambers at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
During the study session prior to the 6:30 p.m. meeting, commissioners will discuss a variety of items. Commissioners will receive an update on the Kaw Lake Water Supply project, as well as information on the Suddenlink cable permit, an update on the Eisenhower bridge closure and an update on renaming a portion of Johnson after Lydell Carr.
The Eisenhower bridge, located south of Chestnut and east of Oakwood, was built in 1960 and overlaid with asphalt in 1994. It was inspected on Aug. 10, 2021, and was given a grade of 84/100.
The bridge was inspected by the city on Aug. 2,2023, and recommended to be closed on Aug. 3. The bridge will be closed until repaired or replaced, and testing on the existing walls has been requested in the near future.
Options such as fixing the deck based on what is found and a complete reconstruction are being explored.
An update will be heard on a request to rename part of Johnson after Carr. The process includes public outreach, a public hearing and an adoption of an ordinance by commissioners. Carr is an Enid native who played football at Enid High School and later for the University of Oklahoma and in the National Football League.
A public hearing would be held to reach out and notify affected property owners and with special services, such as the fire and police departments. A public meeting for outreach will be 6 p.m. Aug. 24, and a 20-day notice will be mailed in preparation of an ordinance, with a vote on an ordinance for Sept. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.