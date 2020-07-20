Enid city commissioners is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a collective bargaining agreement between the city and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The vote will come during the regular city commission meeting set for 6:30 p.m.
According to information attached to the agenda, the city has completed negotiations with AFSCME for fiscal year 2020-21. The agreement calls for a merit increase "consistent with the pay plan," and if tax collections "exceed a specific benchmark, the employees will receive a 2% across the board increase effective January 2021."
Commissioners also will consider the annual contract with Main Street Enid. Main Street receives $75,000 yearly from the city.
During executive session, commissioners are expected "to discuss the upcoming mediation between the City of Enid and Koch Fertilizer Enid, LLC over a contractual dispute and attorney/client privilege, and engage in confidential communication between the public body and its attorney, because disclosure would seriously impair the ability of the public body to proceed with this matter in the public’s interest."
Commissioners also will hold a study session at 5 p.m. Among the items to be discussed is possible compensation for commission members.
Currently, members of the commission are prohibited by the city charter from receiving compensation. In order to change the charter and allow compensation, commissioners would have to call an election, with residents of Enid then voting on the issue.
According to information attached to the agenda, the earlier election date would be Jan. 12, 2021.
Both meetings will be in city commission chambers at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. They are open to the public, and may be viewed via video conference.
