ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be held via zoom.us.
One item on the agenda will be a resolution authorizing Enid Municipal Authority to purchase a letter of credit through Security National Bank for the purpose of landfill financial assurance. Assurance is required by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
Also on the agenda are:
• A resolution condemning an unoccupied duplex at 312-314 N. Harding in order to remove the structure and make emergency repairs to the stormwater drainage system.
The city has made an offer to the owners, according to the agenda, but the owners have rejected the offers. The resolution would allow the city to use its power of eminent domain to acquire the property.
• Several easements related to the Kaw Lake water pipeline project.
