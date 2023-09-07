ENID, Okla. — The project to bring a movie theater complex to Enid has taken the next step toward completion.
Enid City Commission will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, to vote on approval of the letter of commitment for Icon Cinemas, owned by the family of Stetson Snell. Commissioners discussed the theater plan during their study session Tuesday.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he is excited to see the project move forward, as it is something the Enid community greatly desires. The complex will be built on South Garland, south of Walmart.
“I’m excited working with the city commission and and previous city commissions, the Chamber of Commerce, ERDA, city staff and Stetson Snell, and his family, who is getting this project done. We still have a ways to go, starting with the special meeting Wednesday,” Gilbert said. “I’m hopeful that the letter of commitment will be approved, and then we’ll get that to Stetson and his consultant so they can finish his application to the bank, the USDA and hopefully we can get to a close at the end of the year or January at the latest.”
The project has gone through multiple versions, with one including Stride Bank, which pulled out of the initial agreement after deeming there wasn’t a way for the bank to secure the financing for Snell. Snell has secured a commitment from Madison One, with the agreement pending approval from the USDA.
The total project cost is $23.02 million, with an appraised cost of $24.38 million. The city of Enid’s investment is $2 million cash as a construction incentive, as well as a $1.8 million loan that will be paid back over 10 years at an interest of 5%, which will result in $2.3 million paid back with $500,000 in interest. The latest agreement is seen as a more comfortable one by the commissioners, and the city will have first priority mortgage on 4.7 acre outparcels. This means when the outparcels are sold, the city’s loan principal would be paid down.
The cost breaks down as $3.8 million in cash and a junior loan from a borrower; $2 million from the city for construction and a loan from the city of $1.8 million to be repaid; and $15.4 million from the USDA if the application with Madison One is approved.
The city’s investment of $3.8 million for the project will be deposited into a local bank, allowing for draw requests to be made by Snell. The bank would work with Madison One to disburse the city’s funds once Icon Cinemas has spent $1 million on the project. The loan application for Icon Cinemas to Madison One must be made by Sept. 30 and must include the city’s commitment letter. It then would go to the USDA for approval. Snell’s projection for cash flow is $1,105,490 for the first year after opening, $1,194,705 in the second year and $1,329,736 for the third year.
If the letter of commitment is approved by the commissioners, the close of the deal is expected in December or January. The project is expected to take about 14 months to complete.
The theater will be part of a complex that is 53,892 square feet and will feature nine screens, including what is called an Icon screen, a larger screen with other features that creates a different experience. The complex will feature 11 lanes of duckpin bowling, virtual reality games, an arcade, concession stands and a bar. The theater will have a seating capacity of about 982 and will have more than 350 parking spots.
The closest movie theaters to Enid are in Kingfisher and Fairview, with others located in Stillwater and Oklahoma City and Tulsa that draw people from the Enid area. During the study session, Jon Blankenship, president of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, helped give a presentation of the movie theater project with Gilbert.
Blankenship said according to Rickey Hayes, the city’s retail consultant, people within a 20-mile radius of Enid spent nearly $83 million on entertainment in 2022. Blankenship said the trade area is 100,000 people, and the money spent on entertainment should be $125 million. The movie theater project in Enid projects to draw people spending those dollars in town as opposed to driving to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to see a movie.
Icon Cinemas operates six existing theaters, with the Enid project being the first for the company to include things such as bowling and an arcade. Other locations are Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, N.M, Oklahoma City, Edmond and San Angelo, Texas.
For more information on Icon Cinemas, visit iconcinemas.com.
In other business:
Enid City Commission approved an ordinance to accept a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act for $15.8 million to expand sewer and water lines for the expansion of the industrial park. The city approved purchase of 398 acres from 54th to 66th on Aug. 15. The grant application and proposal has been approved by Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Commissioners voted 7-0 to adopt the ordinance.
