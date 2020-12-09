The city of Enid has transitioned to a new customer portal for online payments.
Invoice Cloud is the new payment system and has replaced Xpress Bill Pay for transactions.
According to the city, some accounts are not currently active in Invoice Cloud, but once a new bill is generated, the customer will be able to set up a user profile and payment options.
The utility account numbers previously used for transactions with Xpress Bill Pay will no longer be active, and are not recognized by the new payment system. All customers will have new customer numbers, location numbers and account numbers assigned with the Invoice Cloud system.
Customers with a balance due who are experiencing issues logging into Invoice Cloud may contact the city clerk’s office at (580) 616-7202 or at cityclerk@enid.org to obtain their new customer number or to make a credit/debit card payment over the phone.
Customers also have the ability to pay on an automated payment system, using their account number. To pay using this interactive voice response system, customers should call (844) 973-1668. Customers should be aware that their account number must be used on the automated system.
The new portal can be accessed directly at https://utilitybilling.enid.org/. In addition, residents can access the payment portal by going to the Enid.org website, selecting “I want to >> Pay >> Utilities,” and clicking on the “Pay” button.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.