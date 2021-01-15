Enid News & Eagle
The city of Enid has kicked off a yearlong celebration of Convention Hall to mark the building’s 100th anniversary.
On Jan. 14, 1921, the cornerstone of Convention Hall was put in place, with a crowd of 2,500 people watching.
“These exercises mark the culmination of 20 years of dreaming and planning. We are at last to have a Convention Hall, a great auditorium, a place of assembly, a memorial building,” said Edmund Frantz, an Enid businessman in 1921.
Convention Hall, now part of Stride Bank Center, hosts an average of about 350 events a year, according to the city of Enid in a news release Thursday.
In 1919, Enid Mayor Milton C. Garber proposed a bond issue to construct a building to memorialize Garfield County soldiers who served in World War I. That building became Convention Hall. It took two bond issues to pass the project before construction started in 1919. It took two years to build Convention Hall at a cost of $465,000. At the time of its construction it had the largest seating capacity of any auditorium of its kind in Oklahoma at 5,000, according to the city.
The building architect was Layton, Smith & Forsyth, and it was constructed by Bass & Frankenfeld Builders.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce was the first tenant of Convention Hall in 1921, and quickly was joined by other organizations, including American Legion Argonne Post and Battery A, 2nd Field Artillery of the Oklahoma National Guard. One of the first major concerts to be held in Convention Hall was on Dec. 9, 1925, when “The March King” John Phillip Sousa performed on stage. Others who have performed at Convention Hall include Irving Berlin’s Revue, Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, Bob Wills and more recently Leona Mitchell and Kyle Dillingham.
The Tri-State Music Festival called Convention Hall home beginning in the 1930s and still performs its Grand Concert in the Grand Ballroom annually each May. Oklahoma’s oldest high school basketball tournament, the Skeltur Conference Tournament, played at Convention Hall 1964-2009.
Convention Hall also was home to Enid High School basketball and Enid High graduations. In 1973, scenes from the movie “Dillinger” were filmed outside of Convention Hall, and President George Bush spoke there in 1992 while campaigning.
In 1993, the basketball arena was dedicated and renamed Mark Price Arena after NBA start Mark Price, who played high school basketball for Enid High at Convention Hall, collegiate basketball for Georgia Tech and professional basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mark Price Arena was home to the Oklahoma Storm 1993-2007, a minor league basketball team in the United States Basketball League. The Storm won its only championship in 2002 under head coach Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
In 2009 Convention Hall was shut down, and in 2010 a bond was proposed to renovate it, but the effort failed. Later that year, there were plans to demolish the building, but a group called Friends of Convention Hall organized and got a petition together with 4,000 signatures to save the building.
Renovations began in May 2011 as part of the Enid Renaissance Project. The renovation took a year and a half to complete at a cost of just more than $7 million. Convention Hall reopened on Nov. 16, 2012, and since then has been the premier meeting venue for Northwest Oklahoma. Currently Convention Hall hosts more than 350 events annually, including meetings, banquets, fundraisers, galas, conferences and trade shows. Convention Hall is part of the Stride Bank Center Complex, which is owned by the City of Enid and operated by Spectra Venue Management.
To kick off the celebration of Conventional Hall is a 100th anniversary celebration video produced by the city of Enid media center which is available on YouTube. More events are planned as the year goes along. The city also wants people to share photos and stories about your memories of Convention Hall by emailing them to ConventionHall100@enid.org.
