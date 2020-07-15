ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission has changed the time of its meeting on COVID-19 precautions from 6:30 to 5 p.m. today.

The city of Enid posted and emailed to the News & Eagle an agenda shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, giving notice of a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the city administration building, 401 West Garriott.

The special meeting agenda was in accordance with statutory requirements, which require agendas for regular and special meetings to be posted in a publicly accessible place at least 24 hours in advance, excluding weekends and state holidays.

Subsequent to that notice, Derrick Silas, city of Enid director of communications, said it was discovered the time posted on the agenda was printed off an old template and was incorrect.

Silas said previous social media and email notices had listed the meeting at 5 p.m., and "that's when everyone knew it would be — at 5 p.m."

When the city discovered its error, Silas said the city canceled the special meeting and called an emergency meeting for 5 p.m., because "everyone expected it to be at 5 p.m."

The Open Meeting Act does allow that "an emergency meeting of a public body may be held without the public notice heretofore required," but adds, "Should an emergency meeting of a public body be necessary, the person calling such a meeting shall give as much advance public notice as is reasonable and possible under the circumstances existing."

Silas did not answer whether or not the city's clerical error constitutes a public emergency, which would warrant an emergency meeting, stating instead, "we could call an emergency meeting without notice if we wanted to."

Joey Senat, associate professor at Oklahoma State University's School of Media and Strategic Communications and a specialist in the Oklahoma Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act, said it's problematic to classify a meeting as an emergency and move it up because of a clerical error.

"I think they're playing games with the Open Meeting Act because they realized they could not ignore what was on the agenda," Senat said. "If it were an emergency, why not have called an emergency meeting in the first place?"

Senat also questioned whether a clerical error meets the Open Meeting Act definition of an emergency, which is defined as "a situation involving injury to persons or injury and damage to public or personal property or immediate financial loss when the time requirements for public notice of a special meeting would make such procedure impractical and increase the likelihood of injury or damage or immediate financial loss."

A 1997 Oklahoma Attorney General's opinion also emphasized the need to take a narrow approach to giving less than 24 hours of notice to any meeting, as advance notice "becomes meaningless if the public has access to the posting for just a few of the 24 hours."

Senat said it's not how widely or how often the city posts a meeting time on social media that counts, when it comes to following the statutory requirements of the Open Meeting Act.

"It's what they put on the agenda that matters," Senat said. "Clearly they screwed up on the agenda, and that happens.

"Sometimes things go wrong," he said. "At least they're giving people notice there's going to be an emergency meeting."

After the News & Eagle called Silas, he sent out a press release reaffirming the 5 p.m. emergency meeting time.

According to the press release, public attendance will be limited to 25 people "due to the size and space of the council chambers."

Public viewing of the meeting online will be available at the following sites:

• View on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/cityofenidoklahoma/live/

• View on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/cityofenid/live/

• Attendance by video conference is available at: www.Enid.org/VirtualMeeting; Meeting ID: 978 4455 2087; Password: 009628.

Those who wish to participate in public comments virtually can sign up online at www.Enid.org/PublicComments by 5 p.m. today.