ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is set to finalize its 2022-23 fiscal year budget and trust authority financial plans with an expected approval from city commissioners Tuesday.
The city is budgeting at a slight deficit next fiscal year, to be covered by ongoing city fund balances using higher-than-projected tax revenue from this year, as accounting manager Jennifer Smith told commissioners at the start of budget talks, which began two weeks ago covering the city’s general fund, departments and trust authorities.
Commissioners still will be able to request changes to the proposed budget during the meeting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building.
The city is budgeting a total $113 million in projected revenue next year (not including transfers to other city funds) — a $12.4 million increase from this fiscal year’s total revenues. A total $117 million in expenditures without transfers would be $9.4 million more than this year’s.
The city’s trust authorities — Enid Municipal Authority, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transportation Authority and Vance Development Authority — are set to receive slight increases next year, as a result.
VDA is the city’s organization that serves Vance Air Force Base’s needs, with liaisons between the two entities and appointed community representatives. VDA is budgeted at $171,000 in revenue and expenses.
EEDA
Enid Economic Development Authority is budgeted to have $4,360,160 in both revenue and expenses, as well as $2.9 million in its ongoing fund balance by the end of the fiscal year, as well as at the end of 2022-23.
Revenue comes from transfers for $210,000 from the city’s general fund and $1,288,660 from Enid Municipal Authority, as well as $2,737,000 from tax increment funding apportionment receipts, $24,000 in annual rent from the restaurant Cafe Garcia.
Smith said EEDA will also receive an additional $100,000 in economic development funding next year, for the first of five years.
Enid Regional Development Alliance is requesting $800,000 next year to continue Enid’s economic expansion, business development and workforce attraction.
ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said the nonprofit has been operating at a deficit, so her office is asking for $200,000 more in initial allocations. She said ERDA has been able to return $8.69 in state and federal money for every dollar EEDA spent.
“We’ve got a lot in the pipeline, just ready to go,” Powell said about the office’s projects.
EPTA
Enid Public Transportation Authority’s financial plan will continue its balanced budget from the last four fiscal years, Smith said, with next year projected at $1.2 million for both revenue and expenses.
This slight increase of $74,000 in EPTA revenue is due to around $300,000 in prior year CARES grant funding still to be spent, Smith said, accounting for nearly half of next year’s grant revenue.
However, gas expenses are projected to increase 54 percentage points, from $50,000 to $77,000 next year.
