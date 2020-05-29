The city of Enid continues its efforts to remove tree limb debris from the May 22 storm.
To better manage the cleanup effort, Solid Waste officials are asking residents to request pickup of tree limbs and debris by June 12 or to discard debris at the landfill.
To request pickup of tree limb debris, people can go online at www.SeeClickFix.com and choose “Tree Debris Pickup.” Residents also can request pickup by downloading the SeeClickFix app and choosing “Tree Debris Pickup.”
Finally, people can call (580)-616-7300 or (580)-616-7301.
Residents who plan to take limbs to the landfill are reminded to bring their last utility bill with the utility account number.
“We are asking all residents to be patient during this extensive cleanup project as it will take crews several weeks to remove all debris,” said Solid Waste supervisor Tim Stephens.
City officials asked residents to stack tree limbs near the curb away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, trash cans and water meters to assist in the cleanup effort.
