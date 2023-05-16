ENID, Okla. — From singing “Happy Birthday” to a 100-year-old local woman to making a decision regarding the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, Enid City Commission addressed a variety of agenda items on its plate Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023.
During the regular meeting, the commission approved and appropriated the FY 2023-24 annual budget for the city of Enid in a 6-1 vote, with only two minor changes made throughout this year’s process.
It will become effective July 1, 2023, and total resources of Enid’s FY 2023-24 budget amount to $114,366,030, and the total amount of department-level appropriations is $117,198,175.
Erin Crawford, Enid’s chief financial officer, thanked staff members for their hard work, time and effort.
“It was tough to get it balanced with the addition of the $3 million in debt and $2.8 million in personnel increases that we’re really trying to push to get the quality candidates that we need to represent the city, so I’m pleased we were able to get it approved with the $6 million deficit with those constraints.”
City commissioners also approved the FY 2023-24 financial plan for Vance Development Authority, which also saw Tuesday evening the appointments of former Mayor George Pankonin and Charlene Flanery, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, to serve on it.
Other FY 2023 financial plans for Enid Municipal Authority, Economic Development Authority and Enid Transportation Authority were approved by city commissioners during Tuesday’s regular meeting, as well.
The total amount of budgeted revenues and expenditures for FY 2023-24, respectively, are $177.5 million and $183.9 million, and not including transfers between funds, those amounts are $104.5 million and $110.9 million.
The city of Enid is set to end the next year with a projected $6.4 million deficit, which Commissioner Scott Orr on Tuesday evening said he was concerned about.
“I’ve been told and reassured that our tax revenue should be more, but I hope we have a plan about halfway through the year to look at that, and if we need to make adjustments, we can make adjustments,” Orr said. “I know we have a rainy day fund, but I still think we should have a balanced budget.”
Orr cast the lone vote against the budget.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in the mid-fiscal year or even quarterly throughout the fiscal year, updates on the revenues would be given.
Included in the next fiscal year’s budget for Enid Police Department is $1 million that will go toward Phase 2 of its new training facility, which will be a defensive tactics center located south of 400 W. State.
And, more than $16 million is included in the city of Enid’s capital improvement program for FY 2023-24 — consisting of 51 different projects among street and alley, capital improvement, street improvement, sanitary sewer, stormwater, water capital improvement and capital project escrow.
“There are a wide variety of projects in capital improvement that were gone over significantly,” Crawford said, “and they’re spread out evenly through water, sanitary sewer — and there’s a big push on streets that are in the budget for next year.”
Overall, Gilbert said he’s pleased with the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
“We started out with $45 million in capital improvement projects and got it down to about $16 million,” he said. “I believe it’s affordable. It’s a good budget. We’ve also absorbed ... $3 million more in debt payments. Our personnel payments have increased because we’re paying people better.”
Other items
City commissioners also voted to appoint two people, out of 14 total applicants, to serve on the Board of Directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Former Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen and Marsha Scott each received four votes and will serve on the library board through May 2026.
Six people were also appointed to serve on Public Arts Commission of Enid. Steven Rutledge and Jennifer Fletcher will each serve a one-year term; Linda Moore and Rob Houston will each serve a two-year term; and Ron Janzen and Christy Northcutt, PACE’s current chair, will each serve a three-year term.
Mayor George Mason also presented a few proclamations: One for “Centenarian Day” — which was in celebration of the Enid woman who turned 100 years old Tuesday — and three others for “National Public Works Week,” “Flood Plain Awareness Month” and “Peace and Unity.”
City commissioners also approved a resolution to adopt the Community Development Block Grant’s five-year consolidated plan 2023-27 and the FY 2023 program annual action plan, which will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development, after a 30-day comment period.
The plan addresses the city of Enid’s priorities, which include public facilities and improvements; housing and homeless prevention; youth facilities, programs and services; mental health and substance abuse programs; transportation; neighborhood cleanups; micro-enterprise assistance; and program administration.
City commissioners also approved the FY 2023 CDBG proposed projects and activities for $491,970, as recommended by the CDBG Funding Commission; and approved the appropriation of $8,243,902.53 to fund change order No. 6 with Garney Companies for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program, with the city of Enid using $4 million in congressional appropriations and $4,243,902.53 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the appropriation.
ECC also approved change order No. 6 itself, resulting in the final GMP amount of $256,824,042.73 and an addition of 148 days to the contract that extends the substantial completion date to June 27, 2024.
The entire meeting was live-streamed and can viewed by visiting “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.