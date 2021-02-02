ENID, Okla. — City commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting added $500,000 so city workers could repair at least a dozen more concrete panels on sidewalks and streets throughout the city.
The Concrete Repair Program already has gone through almost its entire initial $600,000 budget having repaired 31 projects since July 2020, Public Works Department Director Everett Glenn told commissioners during a prior study session.
The new allocation brings the year’s funding for the program to $1.1 million.
Glenn’s department, which oversees the program, had estimated a further $508,461.48 in costs for point repair quotes of 15 more project areas.
Three of these quotes are pending at about $54,000, while the other 12 come to about $454,000 and range from $30,000 to $50,000 each.
Glenn said projects come from resident requests and from workers looking for issues. Repair work usually lasts between two to three weeks, he said. The hope, he said, is that fixing these panels would bring streets up to 85% quality improvement.
Glenn also presented more than 100 expected concrete repair projects for the next four fiscal years.
The repair program was appropriated $600,000 when it began in fiscal year 2019-2020, but after going through last year’s budget, Glenn also then later requested an additional $400,000, bringing it to $1 million total.
Glenn said he plans to ask for the $1 million amount in upcoming budget talks.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he believes the appropriate level of funding is between the initial $600,000 and $1 million a year.
Commissioners also allocated an additional $200,000 for Enid Regional Development Alliance’s COVID-19 relief grant program, which they previously voted on in January in order to include entrepreneurs who hadn’t qualified for initial relief funds totaling $200,000.
Applications for the added entrepreneurship grant are due Feb. 12, and awards will be announced Feb. 26.
