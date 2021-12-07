Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be at Stride Bank Center on Dec. 30.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance start at $35 for reserved seats. Other price levels are $49 for select, $65 for premium, $79 for platinum and $179 for VIP. Tickets are available at stridebankcenter.com.
The performance will feature holiday songs, acrobats, aerialists, clown hijinks and holiday cheer.
VIP tickets provide a post-show chance to meet performers, a keepsake photo, $30 credit toward merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.
