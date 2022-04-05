Voters in four Northwest Oklahoma school districts split on bond issues in voting Tuesday.
Voters in the Cimarron Public Schools district defeated two propositions.
The first would have would have been for $100,000 to renovate the weight room, buy equipment and install irrigation equipment.
The vote was 86-79, or 52.12%, in favor, but it failed because it did not reach the 60% supermajority required for school bond issues.
The second was $500,000 for transportation. It failed outright with 90 votes against and 77 in favor.
Ringwood Public Schools patrons approved two propositions.
The first, for $2.26 million, covers a variety of projects.
It passed by a vote of 143-21, or 87.20%.
The bulk, about $1.8 million is to renovate the junior high/high school old gymnasium.
The rest is $138,000 for a teacherage; $125,000 for technology equipment; $80,000 for a vehicle; $60,000 for visitor’s bleachers at the football field; and $50,000 for playground equipment.
The second proposition is $180,000 for transportation. It passed 147-20, or 88.02%.
Waynoka Public Schools patrons defeated a proposition for $1.7 million to build a bus barn facility.
The vote was 147-145 against the plan.
Voters in the Burlington Public Schools district approved a $10.49 million proposal.
The vote was 161-57, or 73.85%, in favor.
More than $8.6 million would go toward building a gymnasium/community center.
About $1.22 million would be used to build a cafeteria/kitchen.
Another $324,809 would be used to build a greenhouse, and $323,005 would be to build classrooms.
Residents in two Woods County communities also voted on propositions.
Freedom residents defeated a proposal that would have eliminated voting for town clerk, instead making it an appointed position.
The proposition failed with 46 votes against and 26 in favor.
In Waynoka, voters approved a 1-cent sales tax to fund a new pool and bus barn.
The vote was 162-29.
In addition, voters decided school board and municipal races across Northwest Oklahoma:
• Billings Public Schools Board of Education Office 1 (unexpired term), Amanda Kendall defeated incumbent Colleen Lynette Pool, 82-60; Office 2, incumbent Marie A. Holba defeated Kevin West, 75-68; and Office 5 (unexpired term) incumbent Janet Barnhart defeated Aimie Learned, 78-65.
• Cherokee Public School Board of Education Office 2, Heather Collins beat incumbent Amber K. Wilhite, 75-61.
• Garber Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Doug Stowers beat incumbent Travis Schovanec, 88-74.
• Hennessey Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, incumbent James M. Matousek beat Chandra Garcia-Seiger, 240-113.
• Okeene Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, incumbent Mike Williams topped Erica Meiseman, 139-84.
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Eddie White defeated incumbent Brandon Spray, 116-109.
• Timberlake Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Justin Barney defeated Kodee Shaklee Nickel, 186-55.
• Waukomis Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Jeremiah Benson defeated Lindsay Garinger, 152-31.
• City of Kingfisher city commissioner, Ryan Deatherage defeated incumbent William T. Tucker, 306-220.
• City of Woodward city commissioner at-large, Hunter Wellman defeated incumbent Steve Bogdahn, 174-139.
