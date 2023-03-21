Cimarron rendering

An architectural rendering shows the outside of the proposed new Cimarron Public Schools facility. Voters will decide on the bond issue April 4.

 Triarch Architecture)

LAHOMA, Okla. — Cimarron Public Schools patrons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, discussed the $15.625 million bond issue that will be voted on April 4.

The bond issue proposal is for a new building consisting of 19 classrooms, a media room and a library. A new cafeteria is part of the project, along with a multi-purpose building to be used for a practice gym and auditorium.

On April 4th, 2023, the Cimarron Public School district has a historic opportunity to make some real capital investments into our facilities. Because of the recent influx of over 90 wind farms, our valuation has tripled since our last bond passed. With these subsidies, our tax dollars will go further than ever before.

This bond will build an entirely new classroom building, gymnasium, and cafeteria that allows for better learning, security, wellness, and child nutrition. It will also re-roof our gym building, update our weight room, irrigate our ball fields, purchase band equipment, update technology infrastructure, improve our Ag department, and replace temporary storage facilities with permanent structures.

At $15.625 million over 10 years, the bond will raise our median property taxes by less than $10/month.

A video on the project is on YouTube.

Cimarron Superintendent Chuck Anglin said the vote is a historic opportunity for patrons of the school district, which includes Lahoma and Ames, to make major improvements to facilities and to give students a school they deserve.

“Much of our school is from the ’60s and the ’90s and would not pass new codes,” Anglin said. “Over the years it has been added to and patched together.”

The recent influx of more than 90 wind turbines has tripled the valuation of the school since the last bond passed, he said.

“The valuation of the Cimarron school district has increased from $22 million to $66 million, so our tax dollars will go further than ever before,” Anglin said. “For every dollar spent on school improvements, another $2 will be spent by another entity.”

The bond would raise median property taxes by less than $10 a month, he said.

The bond also will provide funds to re-roof the main gym, update the weight room, provide irrigation for ball fields, purchase band equipment, update technology, improve the ag department and replace temporary storage facilities with permanent structures.

The district has 190 students, Anglin said.

Representatives from Triarch Architecture and Hembree Construction were on hand at the meeting, held in the school gym, to answer questions.

Questions from the small crowd attending the meeting were about safety of students, where they will be schooled since some of the buildings will be torn down and the duration of the project.

“We estimate the time of construction to be one year. We will experience some growing pains, but it will be worth it,” Anglin said.

Temporary buildings needed will be placed in a parking lot and on other school property, if additional space is needed, he said.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Suzie? Send an email to sbyrd@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you